United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 2,942,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.