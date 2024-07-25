United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
UPS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 2,942,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $189.65.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
