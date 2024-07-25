United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 281,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,247. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.7807 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

