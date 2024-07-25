Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 8,261 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VHI

Valhi Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.