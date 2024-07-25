Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $278.07

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $278.07 and last traded at $275.80, with a volume of 41905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $274.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

