Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.44

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 62984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,164.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vericel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

