Viad (NYSE:VVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.11

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 14711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a PE ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 227.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

