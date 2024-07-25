Visa (NYSE:V) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
V stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.37. 239,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.39. Visa has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $463.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.77.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
