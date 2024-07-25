Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in July

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

VONHF stock remained flat at C$62.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$54.70 and a 12 month high of C$62.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.79.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

