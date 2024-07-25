Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in July

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
VONHF stock remained flat at C$62.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$54.70 and a 12 month high of C$62.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.79.
Vontobel Company Profile
