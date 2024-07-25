Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $89.83 million and $2.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00004781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.20 or 0.99926715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00068596 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.10779539 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $4,545,648.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.