Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 248.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,824. The firm has a market cap of $566.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.