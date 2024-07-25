Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.38. 2,917,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,238,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

