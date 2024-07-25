Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 4.0 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $10.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.60. 996,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,608. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

