WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Up 534.8% in July

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 534.8% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WCBR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,095. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

