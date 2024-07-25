XRUN (XRUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52,364.78

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. XRUN has a total market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $52,364.78 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

