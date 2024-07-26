1,458 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,292,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

