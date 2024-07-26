1,560 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 3,030,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

