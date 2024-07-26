1,605 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $120,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after buying an additional 1,662,156 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.2 %

FTNT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

