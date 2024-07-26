2,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

