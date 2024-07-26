2,127 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.21. 231,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,868. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

