2,351 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 127.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $310.59. The company had a trading volume of 347,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.06 and its 200 day moving average is $291.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

