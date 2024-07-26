2,500 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,186,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Novanta by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 170,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Novanta by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,500. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.12.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $1,269,244. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

