3,046 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. 816,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,595. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $170.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

