36,692 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
Invesco Price Performance
IVZ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 1,764,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
