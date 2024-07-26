374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 122,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 114,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

374Water Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.41.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

About 374Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 396,756 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 374Water by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 374Water by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 247,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 128,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in 374Water by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 255,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.