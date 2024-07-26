374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 122,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 114,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.41.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
