386 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,870,000 after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.