3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $23.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,713,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

