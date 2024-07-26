460,885 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,349,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.69% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $752.21. 902,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,503. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $664.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $651.20.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

