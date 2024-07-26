Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and $1.87 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
