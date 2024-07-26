ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39,168.35 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $39,168.35 and approximately $0.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,095.56 or 1.00074718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00069215 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000039 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

