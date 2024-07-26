Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 97,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,456. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

