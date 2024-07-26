Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 97,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,456. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.