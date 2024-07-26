Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 414,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

