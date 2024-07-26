Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,239 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.71. 577,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,446. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

