Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,551,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

