Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reliance by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.05. 452,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.