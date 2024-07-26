Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 128,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

