Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 263,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,155,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,446,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 200,250 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 672,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,121. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $761.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
