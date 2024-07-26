Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. 190,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.89. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.