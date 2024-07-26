Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL traded up $14.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

