Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.24.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,742. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

