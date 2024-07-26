Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,437 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Primoris Services worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRIM traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. 503,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

