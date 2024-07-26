Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.22. 1,918,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,022. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $351.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

