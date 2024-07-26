Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $128.00. 217,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.54. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

