Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,962 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $260,316,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

