Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,744 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 1,076,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,500. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.