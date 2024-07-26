Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,140 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Two Harbors Investment worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

