Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Aecon Group Price Performance
ARE stock opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.70. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
