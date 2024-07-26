Aevo (AEVO) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $445.80 million and $51.31 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 860,652,101.4974983 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.47309844 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $54,355,096.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

