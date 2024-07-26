Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after acquiring an additional 470,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 920,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,190. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.99%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

