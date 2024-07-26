Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lowered to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.