Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, RTT News reports. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 2,101,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alkermes by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after buying an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

